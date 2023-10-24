Dimples shares details of reunion with John Lloyd, Bea

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dimples Romana shared details of her spontaneous reunion with her "One More Chance" co-stars John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, including their reaction to the announcement of the musical adaptation of the iconic film.

In an interview on the sidelines of her skincare line's launch on Monday, October 23, Romana pointed out that the "random" get-together, which was hosted by ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, also coincided with Cruz and Alonzo's "love team" anniversary.

When asked if the gathering included discussions of a reunion project, Romana stayed tight-lipped, only offering that the night was filled with "kulitan and kiligan."