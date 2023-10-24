Angel Locsin 'so happy, very light' away from showbiz, says Dimples Romana

Watch more on iWantTFC

Angel Locsin is "so happy and very light" more than a year since she stepped away from the limelight, according to her close friend and former co-star Dimples Romana.

Romana was asked about Locsin's whereabouts on Monday, October 23, on the sidelines of her skincare brand's launch.

"If you miss her, please know that she's doing very well. She's happily living her married life with Neil," Romana said of Locsin and the latter's film producer-husband Neil Arce.

According to Romana, Locsin is aware that her fans have been clamoring for her comeback. She added, however, that she would rather not ask Locsin when she intends to resume her showbiz career, seeing how content and happy she is.