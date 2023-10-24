Home > Entertainment Andrea Brillantes after giving too much in love: 'I'm in a better place now' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2023 08:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Andrea Brillantes believes she is "in a better place now," admitting that she once gave too much in love, specifically for a person whom she now realizes was not deserving of her efforts. The actress spoke candidly about a past relationship in the live episode of "It's Your Lucky Day" on Tuesday, October 24, when she took her turn to answer the daily question about a past regretful decision which they can now laugh about. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, TV, television, noontime show, Andrea Brillantes, It's Your Lucky Day Read More: Andrea Brillantes It's Your Lucky Day