Andrea Brillantes after giving too much in love: 'I'm in a better place now'

Andrea Brillantes believes she is "in a better place now," admitting that she once gave too much in love, specifically for a person whom she now realizes was not deserving of her efforts.

The actress spoke candidly about a past relationship in the live episode of "It's Your Lucky Day" on Tuesday, October 24, when she took her turn to answer the daily question about a past regretful decision which they can now laugh about.