Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

BALIKAN: Sam Smith, The Corrs, Lukas Graham nag-concert sa Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2023 09:35 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Buhay na buhay ang concert scene sa Piipinas sa serye ng pagtatanghal nitong weekend nina Sam Smith, The Corrs at Lukas Graham. Pinatunayan naman ni Gary Valenciano na "he still has the energy" sa kaniyang matagumpay na concert. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 23 Oktubre 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   concert   Sam Smith   The Corrs   Lukas Graham   Gary Valenciano  