BALIKAN: Sam Smith, The Corrs, Lukas Graham nag-concert sa Pilipinas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 23 2023 09:35 PM

Buhay na buhay ang concert scene sa Piipinas sa serye ng pagtatanghal nitong weekend nina Sam Smith, The Corrs at Lukas Graham. Pinatunayan naman ni Gary Valenciano na "he still has the energy" sa kaniyang matagumpay na concert. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe.

TV Patrol, Lunes, 23 Oktubre 2023