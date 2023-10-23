Watch more on iWantTFC

Buhay na buhay ang concert scene sa Piipinas sa serye ng pagtatanghal nitong weekend nina Sam Smith, The Corrs at Lukas Graham. Pinatunayan naman ni Gary Valenciano na "he still has the energy" sa kaniyang matagumpay na concert. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 23 Oktubre 2023