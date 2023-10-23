'Level 1 pa lang!' Coco proud of Ivana as new primetime action star

Watch more on iWantTFC

Coco Martin is a proud director and co-star amid glowing feedback to Ivana Alawi's action-star turn in the latest episodes of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Sunday, October 22, Martin teased that viewers of the hit teleserye have only seen "level 1" of what Alawi has in store as a combat vixen.

Alawi admitted initially having apprehensions about the stunts and training required of her, but said the professional and supportive set of "Batang Quiapo" has enabled her to give her 100% as a gun-toting leading lady.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)