Coco is No. 1 again on TV: 'Batang Quiapo' star reacts to milestone

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Sulit ang hirap!" These were Coco Martin's words in response to the soaring ratings of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," which is now the country's No. 1 teleserye, replicating the success of the superstar's previous primetime title.

Martin also paid tribute to the team behind the ABS-CBN series as well as his co-stars, when asked for his reaction to the viewership milestones of "Batang Quiapo" both on TV and digital.

The actor was interviewed Sunday, October 22, during the MassKara Festival in Bacolod, where he and his fellow cast members performed.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)