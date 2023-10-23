Charlie Dizon reacts to negative comments on relationship with Carlo Aquino

Watch more on iWantTFC

Charlie Dizon would rather not devote energy to things she cannot control, including the opinion of others on her relationship with her "Third World Romance" co-star Carlo Aquino.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Sunday, October 22, Dizon also named the quality of Aquino she likes most: his ability to give structure to her life.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)