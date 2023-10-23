Home > Entertainment APO's Boboy, Jim return to noontime TV as 'Lucky' judges ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 23 2023 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC APO Hiking Society's Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes returned to noontime television on Monday (October 23) 25 years after the conclusion of their variety show "Sang Linggo nAPO Sila" on ABS-CBN. Two-thirds of the iconic trio joined "It's Your Lucky Day" as guest judges of its singing competition, fittingly with news of their upcoming concert series to mark APO's 50th anniversary. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, noontime show, APO Hiking Society, It's Your Lucky Day, Boboy Garrovillo, Jim Paredes Read More: APO Hiking Society It's Your Lucky Day Boboy Garrovillo Jim Paredes