APO's Boboy, Jim return to noontime TV as 'Lucky' judges

Watch more on iWantTFC

APO Hiking Society's Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes returned to noontime television on Monday (October 23) 25 years after the conclusion of their variety show "Sang Linggo nAPO Sila" on ABS-CBN.

Two-thirds of the iconic trio joined "It's Your Lucky Day" as guest judges of its singing competition, fittingly with news of their upcoming concert series to mark APO's 50th anniversary.