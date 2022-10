Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Regine Velasquez and Angeline Quinto belted a hit song of Maymay Entrata at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

The two gave their own take on "Amakabogera" during the concert show's "The Greatest Showdown" segment.

"Amakabogera," which talks about being unapologetic and confidently beautiful, was released last year under Star Pop. The song's music video has gained millions of views on YouTube.

Entrata is nominated for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

ASAP Natin 'To airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).