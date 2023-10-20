Juan Karlos on making Spotify history, his acting career, and finding happiness

Watch more on iWantTFC

Having had no expectations for "Ere" as a chart-topper, Juan Karlos Labajo found himself "amazed" by the massive success of the heartbreak tune, which recently made history as the most streamed local track on Spotify in a day with over 1.2 million streams.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, October 19, Juan Karlos spoke at length about the career milestone, revealing that he once felt pressured to match the popularity of his early hit "Buwan."

The Kapamilya star went on to discuss juggling music and acting, with both "Ere" and his ongoing primetime series "Senior High" making waves on their respective platforms.

Juan Karlos, whose romantic life made headlines in mid-2022, also got candid on finding happiness and his process of growth since that tumultuous episode.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)