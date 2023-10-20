The moment Jennica switched on actress mode in on-the-spot challenge

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Your Lucky Day" host Jennica Garcia showed how she instantly switches on her actress mode in an applauded moment in the October 20 episode of the noontime program.

The former "Dirty Linen" star impressed with her drama skills when a contestant, Rodel, asked if he could showcase his talent in acting.

Rodel requested a re-enactment of a scene from the primetime series "Unbreak My Heart" featuring Joshua Garcia and Eula Valdez, who happens to be a good friend and former co-star of Garcia's mother Jean.

Her co-hosts Melai Cantiveros and Luis Manzano teased that Garcia, aside from Rodel, also deserved a cash prize for managing to cry in the imromptu challenge.