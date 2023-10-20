Kyle Echarri's lucky charm: Pendant containing ashes of departed sister

Watch more on iWantTFC



Kyle Echarri revealed that he wears a necklace pendant that contains the cremated remains of his younger sister, in a tender moment in the October 20 episode of "It's Your Lucky Day."

The singer-actor candidly spoke about Bella, who passed away in April 2023, when he took his turn to answer what he considers his lucky charm.

Aside from a chain necklace which he always wears, Echarri explained that its two attached pendants are both a tribute to his sister: a cross that matched with a pendant she had worn, and a butterfly-shaped container that holds Bella's ashes.