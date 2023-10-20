'Grabe!' This may be the most unlucky set of 'Lucky' players so far

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Your Lucky Day" may have just had its most unlucky set of contestants so far on Friday, October 20, with its "Pot Luck" quiz segment running nearly overtime as the players failed to correctly answer the trivia questions across several rounds.

"Grabe! Grabe," host Luis Manzano said at one point, after the five participants all gave wrong answers as to which band popularized the song "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

"Baka pag-uwi ko, debut na ng anak ko!" he added, in jest, referring to his newborn with wife Jessy Mendiola.

Co-host Melai Cantiveros appeared equally frustrated, joking, "Itigil na natin 'to!"

In "Pot Luck," the contestants take turns picking a pot that contains a question which ranges in difficulty. Aside from the players drawing mostly hard questions, the unlucky streak on Friday was also seen in their answers to even the easy topics.