Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga haligi ng showbiz may mga suhestiyon para mapayabong ang entertainment industry

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2022 08:53 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Naglatag ng mga suhestiyon at opinyon ang mga haligi ng showbiz para mas mapayabong pa ang entertainment industry dito sa Pilipinas. Sa gitna ito ng mainit na usapin kaugnay sa pagpapalabas ng mga K-drama sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 20 Oktubre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   John Arcilla   Ricky Lee   Jinggoy Estrada   Hallyu   K-drama   K-drama ban  