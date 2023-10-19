Home  >  Entertainment

Kapamilya songs, compositions nominated sa Awit Awards, CMMA

Posted at Oct 19 2023 08:21 PM

Umariba ang mga Kapamilya songs and compositions sa nominasyon sa Awit Awards at Catholic Mass Media Awards. Viral naman ngayon ang video na tila kinapos ang boses ni Sarah Geronimo sa Cebu concert at agad sinalo ni Bamboo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 19 Oktubre 2023. 

