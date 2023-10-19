Home > Entertainment How Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista feel about being paired anew ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2023 09:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC More than a year since their last project together, Aljon Mendoza and Karina Bautista are reuniting for the digital offering "Hex Boyfriend," set to stream on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel starting October 20. In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, October 18, the screen partners spoke at length about what to expect from their supernatural romcom, and got candid with their thoughts on being paired anew. (Interview by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Hex Boyfriend Read More: Aljon Mendoza Karina Bautista Hex Boyfriend