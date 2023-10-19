How Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista feel about being paired anew

Watch more on iWantTFC

More than a year since their last project together, Aljon Mendoza and Karina Bautista are reuniting for the digital offering "Hex Boyfriend," set to stream on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel starting October 20.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, October 18, the screen partners spoke at length about what to expect from their supernatural romcom, and got candid with their thoughts on being paired anew.

(Interview by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News)

