Home > Entertainment The moment Julia Montes saw Kathryn Bernardo at her film premiere ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2023 05:49 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 06:29 PM Julia Montes turned emotional at the October 17 premiere night of her film with Alden Richards, "Five Breakups and a Romance," after seeing inside the cinema close friends and colleagues in attendance, including Kathryn Bernardo. "All the support they need, ibigay natin sa movie nila. It's their turn now," Bernardo said just before the screening, referring to Montes and Richards, both of whom she previously co-starred with in separate projects. Montes, who was also present at Bernardo's own premiere night for "A Very Good Girl" in late September, meanwhile said she is "very blessed" to have a genuine friendship with her former "Mara Clara" co-star. (Interviews by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)