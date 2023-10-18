Put on the spot, Jennica Garcia gets frank about love life

Watch more on iWantTFC

Jennica Garcia, whose separation made headlines last year, did not hesitate to share details about her love life when she was put on the spot by her co-hosts in the October 18 episode of "It's Your Lucky Day."

Melai Cantiveros was teasing Garcia about a Korean national whom they met while filming their movie in South Korea, prompting the actress to confirm and then explain that language barrier prevented them from having deeper conversations.

The "Dirty Linen" star drew laughs with her candid observation about which nationalities find her attractive.

"Medyo mabenta tayo sa Korea! Sa Poblacion, hindi ako pinapansin ng mga AFAM. Nakakababa ito ng self-esteem. Kaya pagpunta ko sa Korea, nagulat ako, 'Hala, dito pala!'" she said.