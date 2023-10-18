Watch more on iWantTFC

Jennica Garcia couldn't help but cry after being surprised by her "It's Your Lucky Day" co-hosts with a prank, where they replicated her stage blocking mistake that went viral on social media.

The actress-host went on to describe the mistake as a stroke of luck, in light of her becoming a trending topic online. "Ah, ganu'n kalaki 'yung pagkakamali ko?" an amused Garcia said in the October 17 episode of the noontime show.

