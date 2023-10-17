Shrieks as Francine, Seth admit they're each other's luck

Watch more on iWantTFC

The studio of "It's Your Lucky Day" was filled with shrieks from the audience on Tuesday, October 17, as co-hosts and screen partners Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin admitted they're each other's luck.

Taking their turn to answer the question of the day — about their source of luck — Fedelin initially pertained to his time as a housemate in "Pinoy Big Brother," while Diaz mentioned simply being born, leading to her career in showbiz.

The two eventually pointed to each other, to the surprise of their co-hosts and shrieks of "kilig" from the live studio audience.