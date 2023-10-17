Home > Entertainment 'Hindi ako nagulat,' Ruffa says of DonBelle serye reaching No. 1 on Netflix ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2023 06:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ruffa Gutierrez is not surprised that "Can't Buy Me Love," the teleserye debut of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, swiftly ranked No. 1 in the local chart of most watched Netflix series over the weekend. The actress, who is one of the main cast members of the ABS-CBN title, credited the early success of "Can't Buy Me Love" to the popularity of DonBelle and to its "world-class" production. Gutierrez, who was interviewed on the sidelines of an eyewear line launch on Monday, October 16, also expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN for casting her in the project. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, series, teleserye, Ruffa Gutierrez, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, DonBelle Read More: Ruffa Gutierrez Donny Pangilinan Belle Mariano DonBelle