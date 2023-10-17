'Hindi ako nagulat,' Ruffa says of DonBelle serye reaching No. 1 on Netflix

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ruffa Gutierrez is not surprised that "Can't Buy Me Love," the teleserye debut of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, swiftly ranked No. 1 in the local chart of most watched Netflix series over the weekend.

The actress, who is one of the main cast members of the ABS-CBN title, credited the early success of "Can't Buy Me Love" to the popularity of DonBelle and to its "world-class" production.

Gutierrez, who was interviewed on the sidelines of an eyewear line launch on Monday, October 16, also expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN for casting her in the project.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)