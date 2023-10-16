'Lucky' hosts' chemistry shines after mistake in stage blocking

Watch more on iWantTFC

The first-time co-hosts of "It's Your Luck Day" displayed instant chemistry as they collectively handled a mistake in stage blocking, in the noontime program's maiden telecast on October 14.

During the show's final segment, Jennica Garcia proceeded to center-stage, instead of the side of the stage with the rest of the hosts, resulting in a funny moment where she joked about losing a future project.