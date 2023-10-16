Home > Entertainment 'It's Short Time!' Melai spoofs Anne, has request for Tita Cory ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 16 2023 11:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "It's Your Lucky Day" host Melai Cantiveros had the studio audience laughing on Monday with her spoof of Anne Curtis' iconic opening greeting on "It's Showtime," the program it is temporarily replacing. "It's short time!" Cantiveros said as she twirled like Curtis, in reference to the two-week run of the new ABS-CBN noontime show. Later in the episode, ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes was shown visiting the "It's Your Lucky Day" studio, prompting Cantiveros and main host Luis Manzano to jokingly request for their show to be given a different time slot once "It's Showtime" returns. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, noontime show, It's Showtime, It's Your Lucky Day, Melai Cantiveros, Anne Curtis, Luis Manzano Read More: It's Showtime It's Your Lucky Day Melai Cantiveros Anne Curtis Luis Manzano