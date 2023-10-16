Awkward! Robi mentions fiancée, contestant asks about 'volleyball player'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Robi Domingo did not lose a beat despite an awkward question from a contestant in "It's Your Lucky Day" pertaining to his ex-girlfriend, after the TV host mentioned his fiancée.

In the noontime program's October 14 episode, the contestant, tricycle driver Edwin, greeted his wife on air, prompting Domingo to do the same.

"Ako rin, i-shout out ko 'yung magiging asawa ko!" said Domingo, who is engaged to Maiqui Pineda.

"Ano, 'yung volleyball player?" Edwin said, apparently referring to athlete-turned-news anchor Gretchen Ho.

What followed was a lighthearted exchange where Domingo clarified he's no longer with the volleyball player and joked about taking back the prize Edwin had won.