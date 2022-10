Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – After an impressive showdown in the previous episode, Sheena Belarmino and AC Bonifacio renewed their “rivalry” on “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage.

On Sunday, Belarmino and Bonifacio faced off once again on the dance floor in the segment "Clash Dance" but this time to the tune of Latin-beat fiesta.

The two performers did not disappoint in their routines, adding some stunts in their performance.

