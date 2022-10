Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – There’s no better place to celebrate her 10th year in showbiz than on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage.

Singer KZ Tandingan received the spotlight on Sunday as she reached a decade in the entertainment industry with a fitting tribute to some of her recent music.

Known as the Soul Supreme, Tandingan performed her songs “Marupok” and “Imposible” with some of her colleagues in “ASAP.”

Joining her were Kyla, Angeline Quinto, Janine Berdin, Erik Santos, Jeremy G, Elha and Nympha.

Tandingan also shared the stage with her husband TJ Monterde when she sang “Dodong.”

