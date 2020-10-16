Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

'Spice Girls' member na si Mel C, bilib sa talento ng Pinoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2020 08:27 PM

Bilib sa talento ng Pinoy ang Spice Girls member na si Melanie C o Mel C. Sa kaniyang panayam sa ABS-CBN news, ibinahagi ni Sporty Spice ang kaniyang planong bumisita sa Pilipinas kasama ang iba pang mga kagrupo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 16 Oktubre 2020

