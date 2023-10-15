Home > Entertainment 'Can't Buy Me Love' stars bumida sa 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 15 2023 06:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Bumida ang stars ng "Can't Buy Me Love" sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage nitong Linggo. Awit ang kantang "You'll Be Safe Here" nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano, rumampa sina Nova Villa kasama sina Rowell Santiago, Ruffa Gutierrez, Agot Isidro, Ketchup Eusebio, at Ina Raymundo. Kasama ring dumayo sa "ASAP Natin 'To" sina Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada, Albie Casiño, Darren, Chie Filomeno, Enzo Pineda, Anthony Jennings, Vivoree Esclito, Karina Bautista, Alora Sasam, at Gelo Marquez. Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, at TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, Can't Buy Me Love, teleserye, series, television, DonBelle Read More: celebrity news showbiz news Can't Buy Me Love teleserye series television DonBelle