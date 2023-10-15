Watch more on iWantTFC

Bumida ang stars ng "Can't Buy Me Love" sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage nitong Linggo.

Awit ang kantang "You'll Be Safe Here" nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano, rumampa sina Nova Villa kasama sina Rowell Santiago, Ruffa Gutierrez, Agot Isidro, Ketchup Eusebio, at Ina Raymundo.

Kasama ring dumayo sa "ASAP Natin 'To" sina Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada, Albie Casiño, Darren, Chie Filomeno, Enzo Pineda, Anthony Jennings, Vivoree Esclito, Karina Bautista, Alora Sasam, at Gelo Marquez.

