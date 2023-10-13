'We'll be right back,' hosts of 'Showtime' assure madlang people

Watch more on iWantTFC

The hosts of "It's Showtime" on Friday assured the madlang people of the noontime program's television return in two weeks, as they also invited their loyal viewers to support its temporary replacement "It's Your Lucky Day."

"Madlang people, we'll be right back! Mami-miss namin kayo, pero mabilis lang 'yan," Vhong Navarro, one of the pioneering hosts of the 14-year-old program, said in the episode's closing.

"It's Showtime" will go back on air on October 28, with the grand finals of the kiddie pageant "Mini Ms. U."