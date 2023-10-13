Home > Entertainment 'We'll be right back,' hosts of 'Showtime' assure madlang people ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2023 12:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The hosts of "It's Showtime" on Friday assured the madlang people of the noontime program's television return in two weeks, as they also invited their loyal viewers to support its temporary replacement "It's Your Lucky Day." "Madlang people, we'll be right back! Mami-miss namin kayo, pero mabilis lang 'yan," Vhong Navarro, one of the pioneering hosts of the 14-year-old program, said in the episode's closing. RELATED STORY: Vice Ganda, Luis Manzano all smiles ahead of 'Lucky Day' debut "It's Showtime" will go back on air on October 28, with the grand finals of the kiddie pageant "Mini Ms. U." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro Read More: It's Showtime Vice Ganda Anne Curtis Vhong Navarro