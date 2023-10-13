Home  >  Entertainment

PANOORIN: Pasilip sa set ng 'Can't Buy Me Love'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2023 09:03 PM

Ngayong gabi na ang pilot episode ng 'Can't Buy Me Love' sa Netflix. Pero bago yan, ipinasilip ng DonBelle ang happenings sa kanilang set. Samantala, hindi na mapipigilan pa ang pagpapasaya sa mga Cebuano sa concert ngayong gabi nina Sarah G at Bamboo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 13 Oktubre 2023. 

