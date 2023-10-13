Home > Entertainment PANOORIN: Pasilip sa set ng 'Can't Buy Me Love' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2023 09:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ngayong gabi na ang pilot episode ng 'Can't Buy Me Love' sa Netflix. Pero bago yan, ipinasilip ng DonBelle ang happenings sa kanilang set. Samantala, hindi na mapipigilan pa ang pagpapasaya sa mga Cebuano sa concert ngayong gabi nina Sarah G at Bamboo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 13 Oktubre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Star Patrol DonBelle Netflix Can't Buy Me Love series love team celebrity love teams