PANOORIN: Pasilip sa set ng 'Can't Buy Me Love'

Ngayong gabi na ang pilot episode ng 'Can't Buy Me Love' sa Netflix. Pero bago yan, ipinasilip ng DonBelle ang happenings sa kanilang set. Samantala, hindi na mapipigilan pa ang pagpapasaya sa mga Cebuano sa concert ngayong gabi nina Sarah G at Bamboo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 13 Oktubre 2023.