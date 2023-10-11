Gabby on KC, Sharon: 'It's an emotional time for all of us'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Gabby Concepcion admitted it has been "an emotional time" leading up to his October 27 reunion concert with his former wife Sharon Cuneta, particularly because of the prospect of their only child, KC Concepcion, joining them on stage.

"As far as I know, she's still part of the show," Concepcion said of KC in an interview on Wednesday, October 11, adding that he hopes to have a number gathering him, Cuneta, and their daughter.

"It's an emotional time for all of us," he told ABS-CBN News. "It would be very meaningful for us na magsasama kaming tatlo sa stage."

Concepcion also revealed that he and Cuneta have not spoken nor have seen each other since their September 15 concert press conference, upon the advice of the producers. The goal, he said, is to have a "raw" reunion once they come face to face on the night of the show.

