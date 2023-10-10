Home  >  Entertainment

Catching up with A1: Why the British boy band keeps coming back to PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2023 02:21 AM

Returning to the Philippines five years since their last concert here, A1 is set to perform not once, not twice, but on four dates for their Filipino fans, promising a nostalgia-filled repertoire as well as fresh tunes.

Ben Adams, Paul Marazzi, Mark Read, and Christian Ingebrigtsen sat down with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, October 10 ahead of their tour stops in the country. A1 will perform on October 12 in Davao City, October 13 in Cebu City, and October 14 and 15 in Quezon City.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)
