Anne Curtis sings a cappella, gets standing ovation from TNT judges

She may be a self-confessed "non-singer," but Anne Curtis is never one to back down from a challenge to sing her heart out, as seen in the October 11 episode of "It's Showtime."

Curtis sang her signature cover of "Alone" during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment, after her co-host Vhong Navarro asked how she would apply judge Bituin Escalante's advice to a contestant.

Going by the judges' reactions, Curtis' a cappella rendition passed with flying colors.

