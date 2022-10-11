Home  >  Entertainment

Bianca Del Rio may payo sa finalists ng 'Drag Race Philippines'

Posted at Oct 11 2022 08:12 PM

Number one sa Netflix Philippines ang comeback movie ni Baron Geisler na 'Dollhouse.' Balik-bansa naman ang 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio, na may payo sa Pinoy drag queens bago ang finale ng 'Drag Race Philippines.' Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 11 Oktubre 2022. 

