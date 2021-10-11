Home > Entertainment Catriona Gray, Sam Milby bumiyahe sa Mauritius para sa travel series ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2021 07:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tuhog ang bigating projects ni Catriona Gray mula sa bagong kanta at pagiging host ng Miss Universe South Africa pageant. Trending din ang pagbiyahe ni Gray kasama ang boyfriend na si Sam Milby. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Oktubre 2021 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Catriona Gray Sam Milby Mauritius Global Child Love Langauge Pia Wurtzbach Miss Universe South Africa /news/10/11/21/palace-defers-to-comelec-over-alleged-preferential-treatment-of-dutertes-faction/video/news/10/11/21/maria-ressa-binati-ng-palasyo-dahil-sa-nobel-peace-prize/news/10/11/21/bato-umaming-aatras-sa-halalan-sa-2022-kung-tatakbo-si-sara-duterte/news/10/11/21/oriental-mindoro-hospitals-punuan-kapos-sa-oxygen-supply/news/10/11/21/general-adult-population-puwede-nang-bakunahan-vs-covid-19-doh