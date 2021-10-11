Home  >  Entertainment

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby bumiyahe sa Mauritius para sa travel series

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2021 07:34 PM

Tuhog ang bigating projects ni Catriona Gray mula sa bagong kanta at pagiging host ng Miss Universe South Africa pageant. Trending din ang pagbiyahe ni Gray kasama ang boyfriend na si Sam Milby. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Oktubre 2021

