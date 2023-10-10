Vice Ganda blames Anne's jet lag for rare 'patol' moment

Watch more on iWantTFC

Jet lag is to blame for Anne Curtis' recent "patol" moment addressing a basher on social media, an amused Vice Ganda said in the October 10 episode of "It's Showtime."

The comedy superstar brought up Curtis' viral tweet responding to a follower who ridiculed her lips, during the noontime program's Tawag ng Tanghalan segment.

Vice Ganda chalked up Curtis' "patol" response to her lack of sleep, having just returned to the Philippines after a weeks-long stay in Paris.

"Tingnan mo, may inaway siya sa Twitter noong isang araw. Eh may jet lang ang lola mo, pumatol! Alam mo, noong nabasa ko 'yun, tawang-tawa ako! 'May jet lag 'to.' Nagbigay ng isa, e," Vice Ganda teased.