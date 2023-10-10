Home > Entertainment Vice Ganda blames Anne's jet lag for rare 'patol' moment ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2023 07:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Jet lag is to blame for Anne Curtis' recent "patol" moment addressing a basher on social media, an amused Vice Ganda said in the October 10 episode of "It's Showtime." The comedy superstar brought up Curtis' viral tweet responding to a follower who ridiculed her lips, during the noontime program's Tawag ng Tanghalan segment. Vice Ganda chalked up Curtis' "patol" response to her lack of sleep, having just returned to the Philippines after a weeks-long stay in Paris. "Tingnan mo, may inaway siya sa Twitter noong isang araw. Eh may jet lang ang lola mo, pumatol! Alam mo, noong nabasa ko 'yun, tawang-tawa ako! 'May jet lag 'to.' Nagbigay ng isa, e," Vice Ganda teased. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda Read More: It's Showtime Anne Curtis Vice Ganda