At first amused, Vice Ganda couldn't help but "confront" her co-host Anne Curtis over the latter's "sosyal" description of the Pinoy street food tokneneng, in a hilarious moment in the October 10 episode of "It's Showtime."

The topic of street food came up during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment, where they interviewed a contestant who sells kwek kwek in Dipolog City.

Attempting to differentiate kwek kwek and tokneneng, Curtis came up with a culinary description that had the "madlang people" laughing.