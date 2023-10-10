Home > Entertainment Vice-Anne core: Sosyal description of tokneneng leads to 'confrontation' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2023 08:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC At first amused, Vice Ganda couldn't help but "confront" her co-host Anne Curtis over the latter's "sosyal" description of the Pinoy street food tokneneng, in a hilarious moment in the October 10 episode of "It's Showtime." The topic of street food came up during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment, where they interviewed a contestant who sells kwek kwek in Dipolog City. Attempting to differentiate kwek kwek and tokneneng, Curtis came up with a culinary description that had the "madlang people" laughing. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda Read More: It's Showtime Anne Curtis Vice Ganda