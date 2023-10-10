Home  >  Entertainment

Bretman Rock, Patrick Starr, Bella Poarch nasa Forbes Top 50 Fashion Creators

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 08:08 PM | Updated as of Oct 10 2023 08:09 PM

Pasok ang 3 Fil-Am personalities sa top 50 fashion creators ng Forbes Magazine ngayong taon. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 10 Oktubre 2023. 

