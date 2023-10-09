Singing Anne stopped by 'gong' on Tawag ng Tanghalan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Anne Curtis, the screen superstar and self-proclaimed "non-singer" recording artist, did not back down from the challenge of singing on the Tawag ng Tanghalan stage in the October 9 episode of "It's Showtime."

Nudged to perform a duet with a contestant by co-host Jhong Hilario, Curtis obliged with an enthusiastic rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Head judge Louie Ocampo did not seem as enthusiastic, however, as he jokingly signaled the striking of the gong to Curtis' amusement.

Ocampo later had an explanation as to why he stopped Curtis' singing, pointing to the involvement of Vhong Navarro.