Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo explained on Sunday the medical reason that led to the sudden postponement of her joint concert with Bamboo, which was originally scheduled on October 1.

Concert producer Viva Live, in its September 28 announcement of the postponement, did not specify the "unexpected medical condition" that prevented Geronimo from performing, prompting speculation.

Geronimo was asked to address the speculation, including that she may be an expectant mother, on Sunday, October 9, during the formal opening of her and her husband Matteo Guidicelli's production hub G Studios.

In the interview, Guidicelli also spoke about his upcoming projects, including his superhero turn in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Penduko."

(Video from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)