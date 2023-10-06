Home > Entertainment 'Showtime' loop? Hosts' repeating intro gives madlang people deja vu ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 01:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC What started as an attempt to perfect a camera angle switch became a gag that had hosts repeating an entire conversation several times, in a hilarious portion of "It's Showtime" on Friday, October 6. In the opening of Tawag ng Tanghalan, Vice Ganda noticed that he and his co-hosts were not able to turn to the correct camera on time, prompting them to re-do the introductory spiel. But instead of just perfecting the camera cue, the hosts ended up repeating the entirety of their banter, not once but thrice, to the amusement of the madlang people. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Amy Perez, Jhong Hilario Read More: It's Showtime Vice Ganda Vhong Navarro Amy Perez Jhong Hilario