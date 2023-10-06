Watch more on iWantTFC

Singer Klarisse de Guzman, who has mostly kept her personal life private, ended up confirming she's "in love" in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Friday, October 6.

De Guzman spoke candidly about her romantic life during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment, where the topic of dedicating a song to a loved one came up.

Before asking de Guzman for her "entry" to the conversation, host Vice Ganda first sought confirmation whether she is in love and has someone to dedicate a song to, in a moment reminiscent of her showbiz talk show "Gandang Gabi Vice."