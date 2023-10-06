Home  >  Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon meet Fil-Am community in Hollywood

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2023 06:34 PM | Updated as of Oct 06 2023 07:10 PM

"A Very Good Girl" stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon continued their press tour in Los Angeles on Friday, October 5 (Manila time) following the successful Hollywood premiere of the Star Cinema title.

After sitting down for a press junket with Hollywood-based media, Bernardo and de Leon also got a chance to meet the Filipino-American community there.

