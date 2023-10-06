Home > Entertainment Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon meet Fil-Am community in Hollywood ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2023 06:34 PM | Updated as of Oct 06 2023 07:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "A Very Good Girl" stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon continued their press tour in Los Angeles on Friday, October 5 (Manila time) following the successful Hollywood premiere of the Star Cinema title. After sitting down for a press junket with Hollywood-based media, Bernardo and de Leon also got a chance to meet the Filipino-American community there. RELATED STORY: 'A Very Good Girl' earns over P75 million (Video from TFC News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A Very Good Girl, Star Cinema, Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon Read More: A Very Good Girl Star Cinema Kathryn Bernardo Dolly de Leon