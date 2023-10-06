Watch more on iWantTFC

"A Very Good Girl" stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon continued their press tour in Los Angeles on Friday, October 5 (Manila time) following the successful Hollywood premiere of the Star Cinema title.

After sitting down for a press junket with Hollywood-based media, Bernardo and de Leon also got a chance to meet the Filipino-American community there.

(Video from TFC News)