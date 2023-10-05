BINI relishes chance to reach Blooms abroad

Watch more on iWantTFC

The members of BINI are relishing the chance to reach their Blooms or fans based abroad, as well as the opportunity to attract more listeners with their latest music festival stint outside the country.

The P-pop act dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group" is lined up to perform at the 1MX Sydney Music Festival 2023 on October 8 in Sydney.

In an interview on Thursday shortly before their flight for Australia, BINI's Aiah said it "feels rewarding" to be appreciated even by non-Filipino fans, after their years of training.

Fellow member Gwen, meanwhile, said they are intent on giving their best in every performance, to entertain concertgoers and hopefully to welcome new Blooms.

(Interview by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News)