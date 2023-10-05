Home  >  Entertainment

Vice Ganda's funny explanation for recognizing Jhong's outfit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2023 07:54 PM

Vice Ganda had the "madlang people" laughing with her explanation for recognizing Jhong Hilario's shirt, in the October 5 episode of "It's Showtime."

The comedy superstar recalled that for a time, her mother's livelihood was to stitch together pieces of cloth to make rags or basahan — which she said resembled her co-hosts choice of outfit.
