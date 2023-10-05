Home > Entertainment Vice Ganda's funny explanation for recognizing Jhong's outfit ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 07:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vice Ganda had the "madlang people" laughing with her explanation for recognizing Jhong Hilario's shirt, in the October 5 episode of "It's Showtime." The comedy superstar recalled that for a time, her mother's livelihood was to stitch together pieces of cloth to make rags or basahan — which she said resembled her co-hosts choice of outfit. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Vice Ganda, Jhong Hilario Read More: It's Showtime Vice Ganda Jhong Hilario