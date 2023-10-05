Home > Entertainment Shaina Magdayao dazzles in red at Busan film fest ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 07:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Shaina Magdayao looked dazzling in red at the 28th Busan International Film Fest (BIFF) in South Korea, where her film "Essential Truths of the Lake," directed by Lav Diaz, is screening under the "Icons" section. The actress walked the film festival red carpet with producer Bianca Balbuena on Thursday, October 5. They were welcomed by "Parasite" headliner Song Kang Ho. "Essential Truths of the Lake" earlier participated in the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August, where lead actor John Lloyd Cruz won the Boccalino d'Oro prize for Best Actor. (Report from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News; Thumbnail photo from Sem Pabion) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber entertainment, film, movie, film festival Read More: Shaina Magdayao Essential Truths of the Lake Busan Film Festival Lav Diaz John Lloyd Cruz