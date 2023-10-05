Shaina Magdayao dazzles in red at Busan film fest

Watch more on iWantTFC

Shaina Magdayao looked dazzling in red at the 28th Busan International Film Fest (BIFF) in South Korea, where her film "Essential Truths of the Lake," directed by Lav Diaz, is screening under the "Icons" section.

The actress walked the film festival red carpet with producer Bianca Balbuena on Thursday, October 5. They were welcomed by "Parasite" headliner Song Kang Ho.

"Essential Truths of the Lake" earlier participated in the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August, where lead actor John Lloyd Cruz won the Boccalino d'Oro prize for Best Actor.

(Report from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News; Thumbnail photo from Sem Pabion)