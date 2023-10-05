Home > Entertainment 'Chismoso in action': Vice Ganda spoofs Vhong's 'CIA' moment on 'Showtime' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 06:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vhong Navarro drew laughs on "It's Showtime" when he was caught in what Vice Ganda described as a "CIA" moment, in the October 5 episode of the noontime program. "Chismoso in action!" the comedy superstar said of Navarro, after he was seen walking across the stage in the background of a contestant while a judge was commenting. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Vhong Navarro, Vice Ganda Read More: It's Showtime Vhong Navarro Vice Ganda