'Chismoso in action': Vice Ganda spoofs Vhong's 'CIA' moment on 'Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2023 06:52 PM

Vhong Navarro drew laughs on "It's Showtime" when he was caught in what Vice Ganda described as a "CIA" moment, in the October 5 episode of the noontime program.

"Chismoso in action!" the comedy superstar said of Navarro, after he was seen walking across the stage in the background of a contestant while a judge was commenting.
