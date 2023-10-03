What's next for Sofia Andres after 'The Iron Heart'

Watch more on iWantTFC

As "The Iron Heart" nears its finale, Sofia Andres is hoping to "slow down for a bit" to devote time to her daughter, pointing out she has been busy taping for the hit action drama for nearly a year.

In an interview on the sidelines of the recent ABS-CBN Ball, Andres added that once she is ready to resume acting, she would like to take on action again, having thoroughly enjoyed her stint in "The Iron Heart."

(Video from Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News)