Vice Ganda challenges Angeline to sing 'At Ang Hirap' keys higher

Angeline Quinto did not back down from Vice Ganda's challenge to sing her heartbreak anthem "At Ang Hirap" a few keys higher during the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, October 3.

The "Queen of Teleserye Theme Songs" was about to comment on the performance of a Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant when Vice Ganda requested her to sing the tune higher than the recorded version, in light of their earlier topic about the singing voice changing over time.