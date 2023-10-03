Home > Entertainment Tearful Janice comforts child with broken family in 'Mini Ms. U' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2023 07:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tears flowed on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, October 3, as a Mini Ms. U semifinalist shared her wish of having a complete family, saying candidly that her parents have separated. Jewel Francine, who was accompanied by her mother, started crying when she addressed her father, whom she only occasionally sees following her parents' separation. Hosts Vice Ganda and Amy Perez comforted the child, reassuring her she would one day better understand her situation with the help of her parents. Judge Janice de Belen, meanwhile, was visibly emotional over the topic. The screen veteran, whose own separation unfolded publicly, embraced Jewel and gave her comforting words. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Janice de Belen, Vice Ganda, Mini Ms. U, TV, television Read More: It's Showtime Janice de Belen Vice Ganda Mini Ms. U