Tearful Janice comforts child with broken family in 'Mini Ms. U'

Tears flowed on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, October 3, as a Mini Ms. U semifinalist shared her wish of having a complete family, saying candidly that her parents have separated.

Jewel Francine, who was accompanied by her mother, started crying when she addressed her father, whom she only occasionally sees following her parents' separation.

Hosts Vice Ganda and Amy Perez comforted the child, reassuring her she would one day better understand her situation with the help of her parents.

Judge Janice de Belen, meanwhile, was visibly emotional over the topic. The screen veteran, whose own separation unfolded publicly, embraced Jewel and gave her comforting words.